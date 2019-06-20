Blog Teams Manchester United Manchester United fans react to club’s links with David Brooks

20 June, 2019 Bournemouth, English Premier League, General Football News, Manchester United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

According to The Sun, Manchester United have Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks on their radar this summer as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add more homegrown and talented youngsters to his squad.

The Norwegian has already snapped up Welsh winger Daniel James from Swansea, and his international teammate could be next.

However, the Cherries aren’t ready to lose one of their best players given the huge promise he showed last term, and will only do business if United are willing to part with £50 million.

Brooks only arrived from Sheffield United last summer, but he felt at home with top-flight football, scoring seven league goals and assisting five others in 30 games.

The performance of the 21-year-old earned him a PFA Young Player of the Year nomination, and United are interested in recruiting such a utility player.

Brooks, a boyhood Red Devils fan, can play on the right wing and comfortably anywhere in the middle of the park, and he could prove to be a perfect replacement for either the departed Ander Herrera or the wantaway Paul Pogba.

The Wales international has a bright future ahead of him having already been tracked by the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham United, and lots of United fans would love to have such a quality midfielder added to their ranks.

Here is how some of them reacted to the club’s links with the ex-Manchester City schoolboy on Twitter:

