Manchester United fans react to Anthony Martial goal vs Watford

January signing Bruno Fernandes scored his first goal for Manchester United as the Red Devils earned a 3-0 win over relegation strugglers Watford on Sunday.
The Portuguese scored the opening goal of the match from the penalty spot. Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood scored the other two as United picked up all three points.
Manchester United posted a video of Martial’s goal on the club’s official Twitter handle. Many fans are just drooling over the goal which was nothing short of a class finish.
Fernandes, who was outstanding during the game, played a lovely through ball for Martial in the box. The Frenchman’s initial shot was blocked by Ben Foster but he quickly got the ball back, showed a wonderful piece of skill inside the box, and dinked it over the Watford goalkeeper.
Martial FC 🇫🇷
— Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) February 24, 2020
That turn was exquisite. No one saw it coming.
Plain genius!
Hope he can keep going and become consistent.
— knight Blaze (@knightJosh4) February 24, 2020
What a goal
— Zain🔰 (@BrunoUxd) February 24, 2020
Things only Martial can do!
— ItsTrevorKE🇰🇪 (@ItsTrevorKe) February 24, 2020
Martial with black gloves should be illegal
— Himansh (@fanbissaka) February 24, 2020
Goal of the season from Tony
— Ryan 🏴 🔰 (@BerbaSpin9) February 24, 2020
Most strikers would have left the ball to go out for the corner after that 1st chance….Tony is not most that's for sure
— Prince💨Shisha🇳🇦 (@Waks94) February 24, 2020
MARTIAL, and an extra terrestrial with this quality of dribbling every time he makes us live with magnificent gestures 👍👍👍
— MALIANHO (@MALIANHO1) February 24, 2020
That is outrage…filth. Wow!
— COYI!!! (@Nathanbi77) February 24, 2020
Manchester United have now jumped over Tottenham Hotspur in fifth in the Premier League. The Red Devils are just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, and now they have got a genuine chance of making it to the top four.
United fans must be feeling – what if the club had signed Fernandes earlier in the summer?