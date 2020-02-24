Blog Competitions English Premier League Manchester United fans react to Anthony Martial goal vs Watford

Manchester United fans react to Anthony Martial goal vs Watford

24 February, 2020 English Premier League, Manchester United

January signing Bruno Fernandes scored his first goal for Manchester United as the Red Devils earned a 3-0 win over relegation strugglers Watford on Sunday.

The Portuguese scored the opening goal of the match from the penalty spot. Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood scored the other two as United picked up all three points.

Manchester United posted a video of Martial’s goal on the club’s official Twitter handle. Many fans are just drooling over the goal which was nothing short of a class finish.

Fernandes, who was outstanding during the game, played a lovely through ball for Martial in the box. The Frenchman’s initial shot was blocked by Ben Foster but he quickly got the ball back, showed a wonderful piece of skill inside the box, and dinked it over the Watford goalkeeper.

Manchester United have now jumped over Tottenham Hotspur in fifth in the Premier League. The Red Devils are just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, and now they have got a genuine chance of making it to the top four.

United fans must be feeling – what if the club had signed Fernandes earlier in the summer?

Hakim Ziyech comments on why he chose Chelsea ahead of other suitors
Report: Leeds United could land Robin Koch on a cut-price deal

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com