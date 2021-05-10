Manchester United fans react to Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s display vs Aston Villa

A selection of Manchester United fans heaped praise on Aaron Wan-Bissaka following his impressive display against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils went behind after just 24 minutes on the clock, but they went with a 1-0 deficit at the half-time interval.





However, they managed to turnaround the game with two goals before the hour mark. Wan-Bissaka provided the assist for Mason Greenwood’s goal.

Edinson Cavani put the game to bed with a third for United in the 87th minute. He came off the bench to score his fifth goal in three games for the club.

Before his goal, however, Wan-Bissaka produced a crucial tackle on Ollie Watkins in the box, which denied the Villans a potential clear-cut scoring chance.

Some of the United fans on Twitter were hugely appreciative of Wan-Bissaka’s performance, and here are a few reactions.

Wan Bissaka was solid all game, made a last ditch tackle and got an assist. Deserves so much more appreciation. — Trey (@UTDTrey) May 9, 2021

When are we going to stop pretending Wan-bissaka having class performances week in week out is normal? — Ray (@utd_Ray) May 9, 2021

Wan-Bissaka has overtaken his Premier League G/A record from last season (4 to 5) with four games to go Improvements 🔴🕷 pic.twitter.com/c1hIY2RaWI — AwbXtra (@WanBissakaExtra) May 9, 2021

Wan Bissaka, what an unbelievable tackle! — ᥅ (@TheFergusonWay) May 9, 2021

Wan-Bissaka was class today 🕸 — PablitoUtd (@Pablito17068215) May 9, 2021

Wan-Bissaka has been solid with his defensive duties for United since he arrived from Crystal Palace in 2019.

His forward play was a topic for debate for some fans, but there has been a significant improvement this term.

The 23-year-old has registered two goals and four assists, and has already eclipsed his tally of goal contributions from last season (four assists).

United have a tight schedule to end the league campaign after the rescheduling of their recent clash against Liverpool due to fan protests.

They will be in action against Leicester City at Old Trafford tomorrow. Wan-Bissaka could be rested. Axel Tuanzebe or Brandon Williams could replace him.

