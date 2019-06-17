Manchester United fans react following club’s surprising links with Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar

According to French publication L’Equipe (via Sport), Manchester United is a possible destination for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar should he leave Parc des Princes this summer.
The Brazil international moved to France from Barcelona two summers ago for £199 million, but there have been speculations an exit could be on the cards, with a return to Camp Nou often mooted.
Real Madrid have also been routinely linked with Neymar, but it’s believed United could express genuine interest in the 27-year-old if Paul Pogba leaves.
The French midfielder has been linked with Madrid and a return to Juventus – another club reportedly interested in the PSG star – and a summer exit from Old Trafford appears to be on the cards for the World Cup winner after declaring he wants a new challenge elsewhere.
Neymar has been linked with the Red Devils in the past, and the rumours were bound to resurface once he was linked with a PSG exit this summer.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with the goal-scoring and game-changing abilities of the former Santos ace who has 292 goals in 467 games for the three sides he has played for, but United will have to part with something close to the world record fee he commanded two summers ago to have a chance of signing him.
Neymar’s controversial figure and recent injury woes make him a great gamble and huge risk of a signing for the Red Devils, though, and understandably, some of the club’s fans don’t want him anywhere near Old Trafford.
Here is how they reacted to the reports on Twitter:
