Manchester United fans react after Fred’s howler against Leicester City

Some Manchester United fans were angry and disappointed with the performance of Fred after they were eliminated in the FA Cup quarter-final by Leicester City on Sunday.

The Brazilian has been a regular in the centre of the park alongside Scott McTominay this term, but he had a poor showing against the Foxes yesterday.


The 28-year-old gifted the Foxes with the opening goal in the 24th minute as his weak backpass for Dean Henderson was intercepted by Kelechi Iheanacho to score an easy goal.

The Red Devils went into the half-time interval at 1-1 after a Mason Greenwood equaliser, but the Foxes took the lead moments after the restart.

Youri Tielemans scored after a stunning 30 yard run and both Fred and Nemanja Matic could not stop him in his stride as he slotted the ball past the goalkeeper.

The Foxes eventually triumphed by a 3-1 scoreline with a second goal for Iheanacho. Fred had a disappointing display as he squandered possession on multiple occasions.

A selection of United supporters were critical over his showing and expressed their frustration on Twitter. Here are a few reactions.

Fred had a dismal game against the Foxes and that partly contributed to United’s first defeat in 15 matches across all competitions.

The result also brought an end to the Red Devils’ 22-match unbeaten streak on the road and they won’t be winning any domestic silverware for a fourth season running.

The Europa League remains their only chance of winning a trophy this term and it won’t be straightforward with competition from the likes of Ajax, Arsenal and Roma.

