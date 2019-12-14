Manchester United eye up Saul Niguez for bargain price

Manchester United are one of the most mentioned teams once transfer windows kick in. This January window is no different. Saul Niguez is the latest player linked with a move to Old Trafford. And it is not the first time we have heard that one.
United have been long term admirers of Saul, back to the days of Sir Alex Ferguson’s brother, Martin Ferguson watching Saul as a teenager. The 20 times English Champions were also linked with a move for the Spanish international in the summer. Now, a report from The Telegraph states that Atletico Madrid might be open to negotiating a deal for Saul, £40m short of his £125m release clause. United certainly are no strangers to spending big and it is something they have to do if they want to get back at the helm of English football.
Saul is the epitome of a box-to-box midfielder, a do it all. His legs allow him to cover every blade of grass on the field and he matches that relentless work rate with quality on the ball. The 25-year-old is a technician in every sense of the world and effective as well. He loves a late run into the box to score a few while also being defensively solid.
Midfield has been a problematic area for United. Saul would come a long way in mitigating that crisis, lining up alongside Paul Pogba and one of Scott Mctominay or Fred in the engine room. At 25, he is the correct age, possessing the consummate balance between experience and youth.