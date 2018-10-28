Manchester United vs Everton confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester United host Everton on Sunday aiming to stay in touch with the leading teams in the Premier League.
United’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea last weekend left them nine points off top spot and their hopes of mounting a title challenge already look slim.
Everton head into the game one point in front of United following their 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace last weekend.
United did the double over the Toffees last season, winning 4-0 at home and 2-0 at Goodison Park.
They are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Everton in all competitions and will be desperate to extend that run on Sunday.
United are priced at 8/11 to win the game, with Everton on offer at 15/4 and the draw available at 11/4.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Man Utd vs Everton Betting Tips
United didn’t concede a goal against Everton last season. Bet on them to win to nil with 138.com at 9/5.
Everton’s last victory at Old Trafford was a 1-0 success back in 2013. They’re 12/1 to match that scoreline on Sunday..
Romelu Lukaku has scored just four goals in the Premier League this season. He is priced at 6/5 to get on the scoresheet this weekend.