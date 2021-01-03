Manchester United enter the race for Sven Botman

Manchester United are thought to be keen on signing the Lille defender Sven Botman.

The 20-year-old Dutchman has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in the recent weeks but Sunday World are reporting that Manchester United are now set to join the race for the defender as well.





Liverpool are going through an injury crisis right now and the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have been sidelined for several months. Their interest in the Dutch defender is understandable but Manchester United do not need to sign a centre back in January and it is quite surprising that they have chosen to enter the race for Sven Botman.

The likes of Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly have done well in the recent weeks and it will be interesting to see how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accommodates Sven Botman if the 20-year-old moves to Old Trafford this month.

The young defender is highly rated around Europe and he will want to play regular first-team football if he moves to a Premier League club.

Liverpool might be able to provide him with that opportunity given the fact that three of their four first-team centre backs are currently injured.

The French outfit are going through a financial crisis right now and they could be open to selling a key player provided there is a reasonable offer on the table.

It will be interesting to see where Sven Botman ends up this month.