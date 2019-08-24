Manchester United vs Crystal Palace confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester United host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday hoping to continue their upturn in form this season.
United demolished Chelsea 4-0 on the opening weekend and followed up with a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.
Palace drew 0-0 with Everton in their first match, but were disappointing last weekend as they fell 1-0 at Sheffield United.
United took four points off Palace last season, drawing 0-0 at home before recording a 3-1 win at Selhurst Park later in the season.
Palace have a woeful record against United, with their last league victory coming back in May 1991.
The Red Devils have looked much-improved this season and look banker material to pick up three points this weekend.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
🚨 TODAY'S #MUFC LINE-UP 🚨
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 24, 2019
📋 Here's how we line up for today's game.
COME ON YOU PALACE!#CPFC | #MUNCRY
— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 24, 2019