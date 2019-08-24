Blog Competitions English Premier League Manchester United vs Crystal Palace confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace confirmed starting line-ups

24 August, 2019 Crystal Palace, English Premier League, Manchester United

Manchester United host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday hoping to continue their upturn in form this season.

United demolished Chelsea 4-0 on the opening weekend and followed up with a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

Palace drew 0-0 with Everton in their first match, but were disappointing last weekend as they fell 1-0 at Sheffield United.

United took four points off Palace last season, drawing 0-0 at home before recording a 3-1 win at Selhurst Park later in the season.

Palace have a woeful record against United, with their last league victory coming back in May 1991.

The Red Devils have looked much-improved this season and look banker material to pick up three points this weekend.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

