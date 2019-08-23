Manchester United vs Crystal Palace injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Manchester United face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday aiming to continue their improvement under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
United have picked up four points from a possible six so far and will be eager to build on that at Old Trafford.
Andreas Pereira could return to the starting XI in place of Daniel James, while Juan Mata may be preferred to Jesse Lingard.
Eric Bailly remains out for the home side, but Solskjaer has no other injury concerns.
James Tomkins and Mamadou Sakho are ruled out for the visitors as they search for their first victory of the season.
Palace were disappointing at Sheffield United last weekend and manager Roy Hodgson is likely to make changes.
Christian Benteke may drop to the bench with Hodgson expected to strengthen his midfield in an attempt to make things difficult for United.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Man Utd: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Pereira, McTominay, Pogba, Mata, Martial, Rashford.
Palace: Guaita, Ward, Kelly, Dann, Van Aanholt, McArthur, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Townsend, Meyer, Zaha.