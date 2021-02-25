Manchester United could offer three players to sweeten the deal for Declan Rice

Manchester United are thought to be interested in signing the West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice at the end of the season.

According to 90 min, the Red Devils are willing to sweeten the deal for the Hammers by offering them three of their fringe players in addition to cash for the 22-year-old defensive midfielder.





Apparently, the three players United are willing to offer are Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Phil Jones.

Lingard is currently on loan at West Ham and he has made quite an impression for the London club so far. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Hammers tried to sign him on a permanent deal at the end of this season.

It remains to be seen whether they are willing to accept the cash plus players offer from United if it is presented in the summer.

The Hammers could certainly use some depth in their squad and the likes of Jones and Matic could prove to be useful players.

The London club valued the midfielder at around £70 million at the start of the season but the player’s representatives believe that a deal could be done for £50 million.

SL View: Final piece of the midfield puzzle for United?

Rice has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the League and he could prove to be a quality addition to the Manchester United midfield.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to bring in a quality defensive midfielder and Rice would be the ideal fit. He could complete United’s midfield alongside Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

West Ham have done quite well in the Premier League this season and they are currently 4th in the standings. If they manage to secure European football for the next season, they might just be able to tempt their top players like Rice to stay at the club.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds over the coming months now.

