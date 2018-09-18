Manchester United could lose Pogba to Barcelona as he ‘would love to leave’

According to Don Balon, Manchester United could lose Paul Pogba to Barcelona or Juventus. The central midfielder would reportedly ‘love to leave’ the club after his high-profile fallout with manager Jose Mourinho and could have options in Spain and Italy.
Signed from Juventus in 2016, Pogba returned to Old Trafford but hasn’t enjoyed the best homecoming. The French international, who won the 2018 World Cup last summer, has struggled for consistency in his two years back in Manchester and recently admitted he was considering his future.
We reported on Monday that Pogba was on the shortlist of Real Madrid, but Barcelona have also been heavily linked to his signature. The Liga giants would be willing to add the 25-year-old to their midfield which contains Sergio Busquets, Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic, but Juventus are leading the chase.
Don Balon say the perennial Serie A champions are hoping to lure Pogba with Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo. Mourinho and the central midfielder are reportedly trying to keep up appearances, but the situation will eventually come to a head – be that with a separating of the two.
With Pogba himself admitting he could leave the club, it’s likely that his Old Trafford exit would come before Mourinho’s.
