Manchester United could demand £18m for Tottenham target Eric Bailly

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has managed only six Premier League starts this season.
The 24-year-old, who cost £30 million in 2016, has struggled to justify his price-tag, and could be on the move away from Old Trafford in January.
According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Sevilla are hopeful of signing the Ivory Coast international. The report adds that United could be willing to sell him for a fee in the region of £18 million, given he has only 18 months left on his current deal.
Should Spurs make a move for him in January?
If Bailly is indeed available for around £18 million, Spurs should not hesitate in making a move for him.
The Daily Record claimed back in November that Spurs are interested in signing him in January.
In October, the Daily Star reported that Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is a keen admirer of the player and could make a move for him in January.
Bailly is extremely talented, and would be a fantastic signing for Spurs. He could be an ideal long term replacement for Toby Alderweireld.