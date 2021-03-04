Manchester United could be without David de Gea for one month

Manchester United could be without the services of goalkeeper David de Gea for one month due to personal reasons, Manchester Evening News reports.

The Spaniard was absent for the recent trip to Selhurst Park where Dean Henderson started in goal. The game ended 0-0 after a splendid late save from the Englishman.





Following the draw, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was unsure whether De Gea would return for the Manchester derby, and it is now reported that he could be absent for six games.

Henderson has already been alerted over the situation, and he is likely to earn an extended run of starts across all competitions for the club.

Sportslens view:

De Gea has been Solskjaer’s preferred pick in goal for the league games, which has not changed even when the Spaniard has had poor outings between the sticks.

Henderson has been patiently waiting for his opportunity, and he has the chance to prove his credentials and stake his claim for the number one role.

The 23-year-old showed strong concentration skills yesterday as he had little to do at Selhurst Park until the 89th minute.

He came off his goal-line and denied Patrick van Aanholt in a one-on-one situation, which pleased a section of the club’s supporters.

There has been much speculation regarding his future, but he will want to become United’s first-choice goalkeeper by next season.

In other news, some Manchester United fans were critical of this forward’s display during last night’s goalless stalemate against Crystal Palace.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com