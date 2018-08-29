Manchester United could agree new deal for Martial but Mourinho won’t be pleased

According to The Times, Manchester United could agree a new five-year deal for Anthony Martial – a player Jose Mourinho doesn’t want at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have offered Martial an extension that may only be signed by the French international if it will outlast Mourinho’s stay at the club.
The 22-year-old joined United from AS Monaco in 2015 and has gone on to make 137 appearances in all competitions, scoring 36 goals. Martial has struggled for form and playing time since Mourinho was appointed manager in 2016 and he’s found himself left out of the matchday squad on a number of occasions.
Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard are higher up the pecking order than Martial, and reports of a fallout between the player and manager have only served to worsen their already-deteriorating relationship. Given Martial has seldom started a game in 2018 under Mourinho, he may seek assurances before signing a new deal.
Mourinho is already frustrated with the club’s lack of transfer activity this summer, so he won’t be pleased with them offering Martial a new contract. The Times’ report states he’s a player the manager no longer wants at the club but could now be stuck with until 2023.
