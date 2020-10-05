Manchester United considering signing Dembele without a medical

Manchester United are being linked with a move for the Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

According to Diario Sport, Manchester United are now considering the possibility of signing the player without a medical so that the transfer can be completed before the window closes.





There is no doubt that Manchester United need to add more quality to their attack and the French winger is a top-class player when he is fit.

However, he has had several injury issues over the last few years and signing him without a medical would be a massive gamble.

It will be interesting to see whether Manchester United end up signing the player on a permanent deal or a loan deal.

A loan move would be a low risk approach as far as Manchester United are concerned and they should look to secure an agreement with the Spanish club that allows them to sign the player permanently next summer.

Dembele will add pace and flair to the Manchester United attack and he could improve them immensely if he manages to settle in quickly. He would also be an upgrade on the likes of Daniel James.

The 23-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and loan move might be ideal for his career as well.