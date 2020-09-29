Manchester United closing in on Ousmane Dembele

Manchester United are interested in signing the Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

According to AS, the player is ‘very close’ to finalizing a move to Manchester United and the Spanish club will look to pocket around €50 – 60 million for the 23-year-old French winger.





Dembele’s time at Barcelona has been plagued with injuries and it will be interesting to see if he can regain his form and confidence with regular football at Manchester United.

The former Dortmund winger is one of the most talented young attackers around Europe and he could prove to be a sensational signing for the Premier League giants if he can stay fit.

Manchester United need to add more pace and flair to their attack and they have been heavily linked with a move for Jadon Sancho.

However, the Red Devils have struggled to agree on a fee with the German outfit and it seems that the Barcelona winger is an alternative option for them.

It will be interesting to see if they can finalize the deal in the coming days.

Apparently, Barcelona will look to use the funds to sign the former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay, who is one of Ronald Koeman’s top targets this summer.