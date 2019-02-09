Manchester United join City in the race to sign £70 million midfielder

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.
The 22-year-old has been strongly linked with Manchester City over the past 12 months, but Le10 Sport has claimed that United have established links with the player’s representatives.
Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona and Real Madrid are also in the running for a player valued at around £70 million by his current club.
Ndombele played for Amiens before signing for Lyon on loan in August 2017. He completed a permanent switch to the Ligue 1 club the following summer.
The midfielder has established himself as an integral part of Lyon’s first-team, playing 78 games for the club in all competitions.
He made his senior France debut in October 2018, coming on as a substitute for Paul Pogba in a friendly against Iceland.
City boss Pep Guardiola has identified Ndombele as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho, but United’s interest could scupper his plans.
With fellow French stars Pogba and Anthony Martial already at Old Trafford, Ndombele may feel it would be easier to settle into English football with United.
His signing would undoubtedly be a big statement of intent for the Red Devils if they could complete a deal, particularly with the interest being shown in Ndombele by Europe’s top clubs.