Five Things: Man Utd boss proves he’s not ‘yesterday’s man’, Arsenal impress again, title race could be epic

With eight games played this season the Premier League appears to be shaping up for exciting battles at both ends of the table.
Just two points separates the top five in the table, while six points covers the bottom nine teams in the standings.
Sportslens takes a look at the main talking points from the latest round of matches.
Mourinho shows he’s not ‘yesterday’s man’
It would be fair to say that Jose Mourinho’s future didn’t look too rosy at 5.40pm on Saturday evening.
A defeat at home to Newcastle United could well have spelt the end for the Manchester United manager at Old Trafford, but he proved just why he is the right man for the job by inspiring a thrilling comeback.
Some pundits have had the cheek to describe Mourinho as yesterday’s man, but the way he galvanised his side to recover from a two-goal deficit showed just how wrong that viewpoint is.
Suggestions that the players aren’t playing for the manager also look well wide of the mark judging by the spirit they showed. Changes are certainly needed at United, but Mourinho isn’t one of them. Replacing Ed Woodward would be a good place to start.
Change needed at Southampton
Sunday’s 3-0 defeat for Southampton against Chelsea leaves them with just one home league win since last November. Mark Hughes’ side looked short of ideas and they are destined for another relegation battle if the Welshman remains in charge.
Hughes appeared to be a busted flush following his sacking by Stoke City last Janaury and it was a major surprise to see him appointed at St Mary’s.
Saints were lucky to avoid the drop last term, but the football they are currently producing under Hughes is turgid and they look prime candidates to finish in the bottom three if the club doesn’t act soon.
Arsenal continue to impress under Emery
Arsenel’s 5-1 victory at Fulham on Sunday was their ninth win in a row in all competitions and they certainly look much-improved under manager Unai Emery.
The Gunners had been drifting along during the latter stages of Arsene Wenger’s time in charge, but Emery has them playing impressively at the moment.
A title challenge will probably prove to be beyond Arsenal this season, but in this sort of form a top four finish could be on the cards.
Mahrez fluffs his lines
Riyad Mahrez blew a golden opportunity to seal victory for Manchester City by blazing a late penalty over the bar at Liverpool.
Mahrez won the debate with Gabriel Jesus over who should take the spot kick despite missing four of his last seven penalties.
His effort was woeful and it’s likely to be quite a while before he’s trusted to take another one.
Title race heating up nicely
Last season’s title race was a bit of a non-event, but there are signs that we could be in for an epic battle this time around.
Just two points separates the top five after eight matches and the expected two-horse race between City and Liverpool may not materialise.
A closely-contested fight for the title would be great news for Premier League fans everywhere.