Five Premier League players who should head to the Championship

The transfer deadline for permanent deals has passed, but there is still time for EFL clubs to bring in players on loan before the end of August.
Many Championship clubs are expected to use the next couple of weeks to strengthen their squads and there are plenty of talented players around who would benefit from a move.
Read on as we look at five Premier League youngsters who could head elsewhere before the window closes.
Demetri Mitchell – Manchester United
The full-back made his debut for United on the final day of the 2016/2017 season at home to Crystal Palace, but he has made no appearances since.
Mitchell scored once in 12 games for Hearts after joining on loan in January and the Scottish Premiership club are interested in signing the 21-year-old.
However, Bolton Wanderers are also monitoring the United youngster and a switch to the Championship club could prove to be a good move for all parties.
Chidiebere Nwakali – Manchester City
Nwakali asked to leave City on a permanent basis this summer after previously being sent out on loan five times since officially joining the club in 2015.
The 21-year-old has had spells with Atletico Malagueno, Girona FC, Start, Sogndal and Aberdeen, but he made it clear that he wanted to be sold.
The midfielder has hopes of representing Nigeria at senior level and a loan switch to a Championship club with an option to buy could be his best option at the moment.
Gedion Zelalem – Arsenal
Zelalem featured in an FA Cup win against Coventry City as a teenager back in 2014, but his career at Arsenal has failed to get off the ground since then.
Loan spells with Rangers and VVV Venlo appeared to help his progress, but he suffered a serious knee injury playing for the USA’s U20 side in May 2017 that stopped him in his tracks.
Now fully recovered and with just a year remaining on his contract, Zelalem could be a shrewd loan pick up for a club this summer.
Kazaiah Sterling – Tottenham Hotspur
Sterling got his big break last season when he came off the bench for the final minutes of the Champions League match against Apoel Nicosia at Wembley.
The 19-year-old was subsequently handed a new three-year contract by Spurs, showing that the club have plenty of confidence in the forward’s ability.
A loan spell with a lower end Championship or top end League One outfit would work wonders for Sterling’s progress.
Luke McCormick – Chelsea
The tough-tackling midfielder signed his first professional contract with the Blues in early 2017 after impressing at youth level.
He made his Under-21 debut before the end of the 2015/16 campaign and helped the U18 team win a treble of trophies the following season.
The 19-year-old made three appearances for Chelsea in the EFL Cup last season and regular game time elsewhere appears the next logical step in his career.