Manchester United vs Chelsea injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Manchester United host Chelsea on Sunday eager to get make a flying start to their Premier League campaign.
United were disappointing last season, finishing in sixth place and thus missing out on qualification for the Champions League.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has strengthened his squad this summer, with Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James all moving to Old Trafford.
The trio are in contention to start this weekend in a United side that could also contain midfielder Paul Pogba.
The 26-year-old missed the final pre-season game against AC Milan due to a back spasm, but Solskjaer says he is fit for Sunday.
Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is doubtful with a knee injury, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Antonio Rudiger and Callum Hudson-Odoi remain on the sidelines.
The Red Devils have won just two of their last 13 league games against Chelsea, but they are favourites to pick up three points this weekend.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Man Utd: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, James, Lingard, Rashford, Martial.
Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen, Emerson, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro, Barkley, Pulisic, Abraham.