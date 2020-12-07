Manchester United tracking La Liga duo for Aaron Wan-Bissaka backup

Manchester United have been linked with moves for Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier, as well as Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly looking for another option in the right-back spot. Aaron Wan-Bissaka currently holds that position, with the alternatives being Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Brandon Williams – both of whom aren’t specialists in that position – and Ethan Laird, a young talent who needs time to develop.





Wan-Bissaka has started all but two of Man Utd’s games this season in all competitions. The packed schedule and likely deep runs into domestic and European competitions make rotation a necessity.

Reports are now saying that the Red Devils will look to La Liga for a second option on the right side of the back four, with Kieran Trippier and Lucas Vazquez both named as possible arrivals.

According to the Telegraph, Man Utd are long-time admirers of the former Burnley man.

Trippier’s current contract at Atletico Madrid expires in July 2022, leaving him potentially available on the cheap. However, the Englishman is still very much in favour at the Wanda Metropolitano, playing every minute of the campaign so far in all competitions for the La Liga leaders.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid outlet Defensa Central has reported that Spaniard Lucas Vazquez could be the subject of a €15m bid from Solskjaer’s side.

The 29-year-old came through the ranks at Real Madrid, breaking into the first team in 2015 after a spell at Espanyol. He has since made 218 appearances for Los Blancos in all competitions, winning two league titles and three Champions Leagues.

Vazquez has played as a right-winger for most of his career. However, he has recently been filling in at the right-back spot due to Dani Carvajal’s absence.

Both players would give Man Utd a different option from Wan-Bissaka, who is widely regarded as one of the world’s better defensive full-backs while being somewhat limited going forward.