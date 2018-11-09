Manchester United can boost top-four chances if Mourinho reunites with red-hot Oscar

Manchester United are well off the pace in the 2018-19 English Premier League campaign following a shaky start to the season that has seen them lose three and draw two of their opening 11 games.
The Red Devils are currently in seventh-place, nine points behind league leaders Manchester City ahead of weekend’s derby, and adding one or two quality players during the January transfer window could be the difference between finishing in top four or outside of it come May.
Despite scoring 19 league goals thus far, Jose Mourinho’s side can still get better in front of goal in order to boost their chances of finishing the campaign on a strong note, and reuniting with one of his former midfielders could do the trick for the Portuguese manager.
Brazil international Oscar has been in impressive form since leaving Europe for Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG FC, and a move back to the continent could now tempt him.
The former Chelsea star just helped his side to the league title, scoring 12 goals and assisting 18 others in 28 games.
While the Asian league can’t be compared with the English Premier League in anyway, Oscar’s latest return is just a testament to his huge talents, and the 27-year-old is definitely at the peak of his potential right now.
Manchester United could do with such level of creativity and amount of goals and assists within their ranks going forward.
The two-time EPL winner claimed he would love to return to Europe someday after leaving Chelsea in January 2017, and now could be the perfect time following his best-ever season in front of goal.
It won’t come as a surprise if the bigwigs start tussling for Oscar’s signature in January, and Manchester United mustn’t hesitate to join the potential race.
Mourinho should reunite with his former charge, and doing so will no doubt boost his side’s top-four chances.