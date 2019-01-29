Blog Competitions English Premier League Manchester United vs Burnley confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester United vs Burnley confirmed starting line-ups

29 January, 2019 Burnley, English Premier League, Manchester United


Manchester United face Burnley in the Premier League on Tuesday aiming to continue their resurgence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United have reeled off eight success wins since Solksjaer was appointed as temporary manager and they will fancy their chances of extending that run against the Clarets.

The Red Devils head into the game sixth in the standings, just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Burnley are currently 16th, three points above the relegation zone.

The two sides last faced each other back in September, with United running out 2-0 winners at Turf Moor – Romelu Lukaku scored both goals.

United are priced at 2/7 to win the game, with Burnley on offer at 9/1 and the draw available at 9/2.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

Laurent Koscielny says he can't eat or chew following jaw injury
Arsenal vs Cardiff City confirmed starting line-ups

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).