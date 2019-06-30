Bruno Fernandes tipped to be a major success in the Premier League

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been tipped to be a major success in the Premier League.
Manchester United are leading the race to sign the 24-year-old who scored 32 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions last season.
Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with Fernandes and Portuguese football expert, Felipe Dias, believes his compatriot would be a big hit in England.
“I have no doubt that Fernandes can thrive in the Premier League – this guy can play with and against the best of them,” he told Sky Sports.
“I’ve been a journalist for 20 years and watched football for as long as I can remember – I have never seen a player do what Bruno Fernandes did last season.
“We’re talking about an offensive centre midfielder who scored 32 goals. Even in domestic Portuguese football and the Europa League, which admittedly isn’t the most glamourous, you cannot deny his talent.
“He is already a ready-made player for the Premier League in my opinion. He is a leader on the pitch, a natural born passer and a deadly finisher with either foot. He is quick, strong and has good positioning.
“He played in Italy for a little while which helped (develop) his tactical sense. I don’t have a bad word to say about him as a footballer. At 24-years-old, why he has not been transferred yet is the big question.”
Fernandes has been repeatedly tipped to move to the Premier League this summer, with United believed to be leading the race to secure his services.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already added Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to his squad and Fernandes appears to be his next big target.
A fee of £70 million is expected to be enough to seal a deal for Fernandes and that would look cheap if Dias’ assessment of the player proves to be accurate.