Manchester United vs Astana confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester United host Astana on Thursday hoping to make an early statement in this season’s Europa League.
United last played in the competition back in 2016/17, winning the trophy courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Ajax.
The reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League last term, but were beaten 4-0 on aggregate by Barcelona.
Astana played in the Europa League last season, finishing third in Group K behind Dynamo Kiev and Rennes.
They started the current campaign in the Champions League, but were knocked out in the qualifiers by CFR Cluj.
This is United’s first UEFA game against opposition from Kazakhstan and also Astana’s first against a club from England.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Astana: Eric, Rukavina, Postnikov, Tomasevic, Shomko, Tomasov , Maevski, Simunovic, Sigurjonsson, Rotariu, Murtazayev.