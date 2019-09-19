Manchester United vs Astana injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Manchester United have been hit by yet another injury ahead of their Europa League opener against Astana on Thursday.
Daniel James, who picked up a knock in Saturday’s victory over Leicester City, was unable to train in midweek and will miss the match.
James joins Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw and Eric Bailly on the sidelines for a game United will be eager to win.
Jesse Lingard could come back into contention, but Diogo Dalot is unlikely to be risked despite training this week.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Mason Greenwood, Fred, Axel Tuanzebe and Sergio Romero will all start against the Kazakhstan side.
United are unbeaten in their last 11 Europa League games and are fancied to pick up three points at Old Trafford.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Man Utd: Romero, Young, Jones, Tuanzebe, Rojo, Fred, McTominay, Pereira, Rashford, Greenwood, Lingard.
Astana: Eric, Shomko, Simunovic, Postnikov, Rukavina, Mayewski, Logvinenko, Tomasov, Sigurjonsson, Rotariu, Murtazayev.