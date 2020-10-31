Manchester United vs Arsenal Predicted Line-ups, TV Channel, Live Stream

Manchester United vs Arsenal

Premier League 2020/21

1st November, 16:30 pm BST

Old Trafford, Manchester

Live Stream: BT Sport

Manchester United host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday and they will be hoping to pick up a morale-boosting win over the Gunners.





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team have started the season in poor form and they will be under pressure to pick up all three points here.

Manchester United have picked up just seven points from five League games and that is simply not good enough for a club of their stature. The Red Devils should be challenging for the Premier League title and other Cup competitions every year but they have been underwhelming for a while now.

After the backing they have received in the transfer market over the years, Manchester United should be challenging for the top honours in English football.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are heading into this game on the back of a Premier League defeat against Leicester City and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways as well. A win at Old Trafford could give them immense confidence for the coming months.

The London club has picked up nine points from their six league games so far and they will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset here.

Mikel Arteta will have most of his key players fit and ready for this game but Arsenal will still be without the likes of Rob Holding, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli.

Manchester United will be without Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard due to injuries and Anthony Martial remains suspended.

This should be a close contest between two impressive teams and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top eventually.

Key Stats

Manchester United are undefeated in 17 of their last 19 matches in the Premier League.