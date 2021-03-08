Three Things: Call up Shaw, brainless Arsenal, Tottenham star shines

Another week has flown by and it is Monday again, which means it’s time to roll out our latest ‘Three Things’ column.

The latest round of matches in the Premier League provided a vast array of talking points, so let’s dive straight in.





Shaw for England?

Luke Shaw was undoubtedly one of the standout performers as Manchester United ended Manchester City’s long unbeaten run at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Shaw rarely looked troubled defensively throughout the game and crowned an excellent display with United’s second goal in a 2-0 victory.

The 25-year-old has won just eight caps for England, but his performances this season deserve rewarding with another international call-up. Let’s hope Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate agrees.

Brainless Arsenal mess up

Arsenal missed a golden opportunity to put pressure on their rivals for a European qualification place with a disappointing 1-1 draw at Burnley on Saturday.

Granit Xhaka gifted the Clarets an equaliser, clipping a brainless pass in his own penalty area against Chris Wood before watching on as the ball landed in the back of the net.

Playing from the back is fine if you’ve got the players to do it, but Arsenal don’t. Quite why manager Mikel Arteta thinks they do is one of life’s great mysteries. He’s too clever for his own good.

Tottenham star bounces back

Form is temporary, class is permanent. Just a few weeks ago we were blasting Gareth Bale for stealing a living as a footballer.

Fast forward to today, and Bale suddenly appears to be on a mission to remind everyone that he is a top-class player.

The Welshman was excellent against Crystal Palace on Sunday and Spurs fans will be hoping that he continues in the same vein during the rest of the season.