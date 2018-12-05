Manchester United vs Arsenal confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester United host Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday hoping to end the visitors’ long unbeaten run.
Unai Emery’s haven’t lost in their last 19 games in all competitions and face a United side who are struggling to find their best form.
The Red Devils head into the game on the back of a disappointing 2-2 draw at Southampton, while Arsenal will be full of confidence after beating Tottenham Hotspur 4-2.
The results left Arsenal fourth in the Premier League standings, with United eight points behind in eighth.
United did the double over the Gunners last season, winning 3-1 away from home and 2-1 at Old Trafford.
The home side are priced at 13/10 to win the game, with Arsenal on offer at 15/8 and the draw available at 5/2.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Here's how #MUFC line up for #MUNARS…
Head to our official app for minute-by-minute updates:
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 5, 2018
🚨 Two changes from the north London derby 🚨
↩️ Granit Xhaka, @HenrikhMkh
↪️ @MatteoGuendouzi, @aaronramsey#MUNARS pic.twitter.com/y9cJhfr6Y2
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 5, 2018