Manchester United and Manchester City dealt blow in pursuit of ‘new Nemanja Vidic’ Milenkovic

Manchester United and Manchester City have been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic, with the centre-back committing his future to the Serie A club.
The 20-year-old has been called ‘the new Nemanja Vidic’ and has attracted interest from both United and City due to his performances. However, he has no plans to leave the Violas and would be open to signing a new deal.
As per The Sun, Milenkovic said to Tuttosport: “It’s pleasing, but I am not thinking about it. I’ve got my feet on the ground, believe in professionalism and am focused only on improving every day, glad to wear the Viola jersey.
“Fiorentina are the ideal club for a young player to grow up and I am very satisfied with my choice to play here. If they were to offer me a new contract, we could talk about it.”
The Serbian international, who has represented his country on seven occasions, joined Fiorentina from Partizan in 2017 and has gone on to make 24 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals.
He’s been a regular this season, featuring in all seven Serie A games, to help Fiorentina to fifth in the table. The Violas have 13 points and are just two behind second-placed Napoli.
Milenkovic, who has played in a makeshift right-back role all season, says his hero has always been Vidic but he doesn’t agree with the comparisons as he’s hoping to become a top defender in his own right.
Regardless, his desire to extend his stay at the Stadio Artemio Franchi suggests neither Manchester United or Manchester City will be procuring his signature anytime soon.
Stats from Transfermarkt.