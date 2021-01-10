Manchester United and Chelsea target Declan Rice wants to stay in London

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea in the recent months.

According to Daily Mirror, the England international has informed his friends that he would prefer to stay in London and has no interest in moving to Old Trafford.





The news will come as a major boost to Chelsea who are clearly the frontrunners to sign the midfielder now.

Rice was released by Chelsea when he was 14 years old and he will probably feel that he has a point to prove at Stamford Bridge. The midfielder has unfinished business with Chelsea.

According to reports, the midfielder is valued at £80 million. It would have to be a club-record signing for Chelsea if they want to secure the services of Rice.

Rice is quite young and he will have plenty of time to justify his price tag. He has the potential to prove to be a superb long-term investment for the Blues.

The 21-year-old can play as a centre back as well as a defensive midfielder and he could be the ideal long term replacement for French international N’Golo Kante.

Furthermore, his versatility will be very useful during rotation and injuries as well.

Rice has already managed to establish himself as a quality Premier League player and he could make an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge if he makes the switch at the end of this season.

West Ham are unlikely to weaken their squad midway through the season and therefore Chelsea will have to wait until the summer to get their man.