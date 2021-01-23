Manchester United, Chelsea keeping tabs on Ousmane Dembele

Manchester United and Chelsea are monitoring the contract situation of Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, according to Sport.

The Frenchman has experienced an injury-plagued career with the Catalan giants, making just 93 appearances over the past three-and-a-half seasons.





He continues to be highly-rated and Sport claims that he could be on the move in the summer if the Blaugrana are unable to renew his deal.

His current contract expires in June 2022 and the club have yet to make any progress over an extension with the 2018 World Cup winner.

His contract situation is bound to attract interest and it is reported that both United and Chelsea are keeping track on proceedings.

SL view:

Dembele has bagged a combined tally of 44 goals and assists in 93 games for the Blaugrana which is quite impressive, given he has regularly found himself on the sidelines.

Barring a four-week spell, he has managed to stay injury-free this season and that should please the Blaugrana, who have yet to see the best of him.

However, they may have a fresh concern to deal with in the summer when the Frenchman will enter the final 12 months of his contract.

Should they fail to renew his deal, it is likely that he will be sold and both United and Chelsea may be in the running to sign him.

United were reportedly keen on Dembele last summer and they could see him as a cheaper alternative to long-term target and Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.

The Blues, on the other hand, have plenty of forward talent and they strengthened the position with Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech last summer.

The season has not gone as planned for them as they are languishing in the eighth spot and they may look to add another quality winger.

Bayern Munich and Juventus are also keeping tabs on Dembele and a move may largely depend on whether he can stay unscathed for the rest of the campaign.

He is currently valued at £45 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com