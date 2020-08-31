Manchester United agree deal to sign Donny van de Beek

Manchester United have agreed on a deal to sign Donny van de Beek from Ajax this summer.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from Holland this summer and it seems that the Premier League giants have agreed on a £35.7 million deal to sign him as per the Guardian.





Personal terms have been agreed as well and the player will sign a contract until 2025 this week.

Donny van de Beek picked up 14 goals and seven assists last season and he should prove to be a quality acquisition for Manchester United next season.

The Red Devils needed more depth in their creative department and the Dutchman will add goals and assists to the side. Furthermore, van de Beek is a hard-working midfielder who will help United defensively as well.

Manchester United and Ajax share a strong relationship and that helped the Red Devils signed the player without any negotiations.

Van de Beek has proven his quality in the Dutch League and in the Champions League as well and it will be interesting to see how quickly he adapts to the Premier League now.

Manchester United have a quality attack and midfield at their disposal now and if they can improve their defensive options before the Premier League season begins, they should be considered as genuine title contenders next season.

