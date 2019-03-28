Manchester United and AC Milan to meet in International Champions Cup

Manchester United will play AC Milan at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, on August 3 in the first ever International Champions Cup (ICC) game to take place in Wales.
The game will be United’s only pre-season fixture in Europe prior to the 2019/20 Premier League season and will be their third and final game in the ICC for 2019.
The two giants of European football have met on 10 occasions since 1958 with both sides claiming five victories.
The most recent of these fixtures was in 2010 when Wayne Rooney led United to a comfortable 4-0 win over a Milan side that included former Red Devil David Beckham.
United’s last appearance at the previously named Millennium stadium was a 4-0 win against Wigan Athletic in the 2006 League Cup Final.
United and Milan join 10 more of the best clubs in the world to take part in the tournament’s seventh edition, which includes rare match-ups, historic rivalries and past winners of the Champions League, all major European leagues and Liga MX.
Mark Williams, General Manager at Principality Stadium, which is owned and operated by the Welsh Rugby Union, said, “The International Champions Cup is an exciting addition to Principality Stadium’s 20th Anniversary year which kicked off in style with a home Grand Slam for Welsh rugby.
“Spanning two decades, the stadium’s unique city-centre location and unrivalled atmosphere has wowed sports fans from across the globe and major football events have played an important part.
“The stadium has hosted Manchester United on eight occasions as well as welsh football internationals, Olympic football and the prestigious Champions League Final in 2017 among others.
“Everyone is looking forward to welcoming football back to Wales’ capital city on August 3 and we will be working with the organisers and our city partners to provide the perfect setting for the stars of the game and their biggest supporters.”
This year’s tournament schedule was announced by Relevent Sports Group (RSG) at a three-day launch event in New York City that featured appearances from ICC club legends including Lothar Matthaus, Bryan Robson, Robert Pires, Daniele Massaro, and David Trezeguet.
RSG Executive Chairman Charlie Stillitano said: “What began as a simple idea, is now a fixture on the soccer calendar. We were contacted by dozens of clubs wanting to be part of the ICC, recognising the value of starting their season playing top competition in front of tens of thousands of passionate fans.”
The tournament format is consistent with last year’s ICC. Each team will play three matches, and the club with the most points at the end of the tournament will win the championship and receive the first trophy of the season.
Each win in regulation will result in three points and a tie will go straight to a shoot-out – the winning team in a shootout will receive two points and the losing team will receive one.
Exclusive pre-sale tickets will be available starting March 27, 2019, with general on-sale ticket access starting two days later. Ticket prices start at £25 for adults and £10 for juniors.
For access to the pre-sale, fans can sign up on the International Champions Cup website. All venue-specific and other ticket information is located on the ICC website.
2019 ICC SCHEDULE
Tuesday, July 16
AS Roma vs Chivas de Guadalajara – Chicago, SeatGeek Stadium
Wednesday, July 17
Arsenal vs FC Bayern – Los Angeles, Dignity Health Sports Park
Saturday, July 20
Manchester United vs Inter – Singapore, National Stadium
Arsenal vs AS Roma – Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium
FC Bayern vs Real Madrid – Houston, NRG Stadium
Benfica vs Chivas de Guadalajara – Bay Area, Levi’s® Stadium
Sunday, July 21
Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur – Singapore, National Stadium
Tuesday, July 23
Real Madrid vs Arsenal – Washington, D.C, FedEx Field
FC Bayern vs AC Milan – Kansas City, Arrowhead Stadium
Chivas de Guadalajara vs Atletico Madrid – Arlington, Texas, Globe Life Park in Arlington
Wednesday, July 24
Juventus vs Inter – Nanjing, Nanjing Olympic Sports Complex
AS Roma vs Benfica – New York, Red Bull Arena
Thursday, July 25
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United – Shanghai, Hongkou Football Stadium
Friday, July 26
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid – New York, MetLife Stadium
Sunday, July 28
AC Milan vs Benfica – Boston, Gillette Stadium
Saturday, August 3
Manchester United vs AC Milan – Cardiff, Principality Stadium
Sunday, August 4
Tottenham Hotspur vs Inter – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Saturday, August 10
Atletico Madrid vs Juventus – Stockholm, Friends Arena