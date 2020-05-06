Manchester City’s stance on Leroy Sane revealed amid Bayern Munich interest

Manchester City remain eager to extend the contract of Leroy Sane amid the ongoing transfer interest from Bayern Munich, Manchester Evening News reports.
Sane has not featured for the Cityzens over the course of the current campaign after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the Community Shield triumph over Liverpool in August.
He was fancied to make his comeback in the middle of March but that was not the case after the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Amidst this, the German has been tipped to make a return to the Bundesliga and SPORTBILD’s Christian Falk recently claimed that the player has already agreed personal terms over a five-year deal with Bayern.
Furthermore, he revealed that the German heavyweights will begin negotiations with the Cityzens with an initial £35m (€40m) bid for the former Schalke 04 graduate.
Sane currently has less than 14 months remaining on his contract with the Premier League holders and so far, he has shown no indication to put pen-to-paper on a new long-term deal.
Still, Pep Guardiola’s side are understood to have placed a contract offer on the table and Manchester Evening News claims that they are unlikely to sanction his departure for the £35m fee mentioned.
Sane has been with the Cityzens for the past three-and-a-half years and during this period, he has contributed an impressive tally of 39 goals and 45 assists from 134 appearances in all competitions.
The Mancunian giants recruited him from Schalke for an initial £37m fee and they are likely to seek a significant profit on that price, given his development with the club.
Of course, the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic has plummeted the transfer values of different players but the Cityzens don’t expect to lose one of their star performers on the cheap.
