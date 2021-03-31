Manchester City will consider move for Harry Kane if they fail to sign Erling Haaland

Manchester City will consider a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane if they fail to land the signature of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland this summer, The Times reports.

Haaland has been in exceptional form for Dortmund since arriving from Red Bull Salzburg last year, registering 49 goals and 11 assists from just 49 appearances.





His progress has caught the eye of some of Europe’s elite clubs, and the Cityzens consider him as a replacement for Sergio Aguero, who will leave at the end of the season.

However, a deal won’t be straightforward with the fierce competition, and it is reported that Kane is one of the alternatives being considered to bolster the frontline.

Haaland, 20, is regarded as the prime striker target for the Cityzens, and he could have a similar impact to Aguero with the longevity at the club.

However, the club have a tough task of landing his signature, particularly with Guardiola’s poor relationship with Mina Raiola, who is the striker’s representative.

On that basis, they may have to look at alternative options, and Kane could be the leading candidate with his proven record of scoring goals in the Premier League.

The England international is seven years older than Haaland, but he is established in the English top-flight with 160 goals in 237 appearances.

In the current season, he has excelled with 27 goals from 40 outings and has also brought an extra dimension to his game with quality distribution in the final third.

He has 16 assists to his name and would be an excellent addition as he would not need any time to adapt to the league.

The stumbling block will be the price with three more years left on his contract. Kane is valued at £108 million by Transfermarkt, but Spurs could demand much more.

