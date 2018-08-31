Manchester City vs Newcastle Predicted Starting Lineups & Injury Updates

Manchester City host Newcastle United in the Premier League this weekend and the defending champions will be eyeing up a big win.
Newcastle are going through a slump right now and they have failed to win a single game this season.
Meanwhile, City were held to a draw at Wolves last time out and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways here.
On paper, the home side are far superior and this should be an easy win for them.
The hosts will be without the services of Danilo, Eliaquim Mangala, Kevin De Bruyne and Claudio Bravo for the welcome of Newcastle.
As for Newcastle, they will be without the injured trio of Shelvey, Lejeune and Ritchie. Hayden is still serving a suspension.
Benitez is expected to make changes to the side that lost against Nottingham Forest. Joselu, Muto, Longstaff, Atsu, Darlow, Sterry and Fernandez are likely to be dropped.
Predicted Manchester City Starting Lineup (3-5-2): Ederson; Stones, Kompany, Laporte; Walker, D. Silva, Fernandinho, B. Silva, Mendy; Aguero, Jesus
Predicted Newcastle United Starting Lineup (5-4-1): Dubravka; Yedlin, Schär, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Murphy, Diame, Ki, Kenedy; Rondon
Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Newcastle