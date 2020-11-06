Manchester City vs Liverpool Predicted Line-ups, TV Channel, Live Stream

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Premier League 2020/21

8th November, 16:30 pm BST

Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Live Stream: BT Sport

Manchester City will be hoping to close the gap with Liverpool when the two teams meet on Sunday.





The Reds are top of the table with 16 points from seven league games and Manchester City have 11 points from six games.

Pep Guardiola’s side are already trailing in the title race and although it is very early in the season, City cannot afford to fall further behind.

It will be interesting to see how Liverpool setup for this game. Klopp has the option of starting Diogo Jota ahead of Roberto Firmino. The Portuguese attacker is in red hot form right now and Firmino has been out of form for months.

Jota has scored 8 goals in his last seven games for club and country and he could really trouble Manchester City at the back if he starts the game.

The last time Liverpool visited Etihad, they were thumped 4-0 and the Reds will want to put on a reaction here.

Team News

Liverpool are dealing with an injury crisis right now and this would be a good time for City to claw back the deficit. The Reds will be without Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Thiago for this game.

In comparison, Manchester City will be without Fernandinho, Mendy and Aguero.

Both teams will be without some key players but City have better depth in their squad and they should be favourites to win here.

Predicted Line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan; Sterling, De Bruyne, Torres; Jesus

Liverpool: Alisson; Trent, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Mane, Jota, Salah

Key Stats

Liverpool are undefeated in 34 of their last 38 Premier League matches.

Liverpool have scored at least 2 goals in their last 9 Premier League matches.

Manchester City have kept a clean sheet in 7 of their last 9 home matches in the Premier League.

Manchester City have won 8 of their last 9 home matches in the Premier League.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool