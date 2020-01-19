Blog Competitions English Premier League Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Goals, Highlights, EPL Table from Game Week 23

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Goals, Highlights, EPL Table from Game Week 23

19 January, 2020 Crystal Palace, English Premier League, Manchester City

Manchester City’s title hopes were dealt another blow after they were held to a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Kevin de Bruyne fired a first-half free-kick against the underside of the bar but apart from that City didn’t create enough clear-cut chances.

Palace took the lead in the first half through Cenk Tosun who joined from Everton on loan in the January transfer window. Gary Cahill out jumped John Stones at the back post, and Tosun was unmarked to steer home.

City came back strongly in the second half with Sergio Aguero scoring two goals within the space of 10 minutes. The Argentine scored his 250th and 251st goals in all competitions for City with those two strikes.

For the first one, he turned home a Gabriel Jesus cross. Benjamin Mendy produced a fantastic floating cross from the left which was expertly nodded home by Aguero for his second goal.

However, Palace had the final word. Wilfried Zaha ran down the left and put in a low cross that Fernandinho diverted the ball into his own net.

The result leaves Manchester City 13 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, who have two games in hand and play Manchester United on Sunday at Anfield.

Crystal Palace find themselves in 9th place with 30 points from 23 games. Palace winger Zaha took to Twitter after the game to express his reaction. He tweeted:

Premier League Table (Played, Goal Difference and Points after Saturday’s Game week 23)

1. Liverpool: 21, +36, 61

2. Manchester City: 23, +37, 48

3. Leicester City: 22, +26, 45

4. Chelsea: 23, +9, 39

5. Manchester United: 22, +11, 34

6. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 23, +4, 34

7. Sheffield United: 23, +3, 33

8. Tottenham Hotspur: 23, +5, 31

9. Crystal Palace: 23, -4, 30

10. Arsenal: 23, -2, 29

11. Everton: 23, -7, 29

12. Newcastle United: 23, -12, 29

13. Southampton: 23, -13, 28

14. Brighton & Hove Albion: 23, -5, 25

15. Burnley: 22, -13, 24

16. West Ham United: 22, -8, 23

17. Watford: 23, -14, 23

18. Aston Villa: 23, -15, 22

19. Bournemouth: 23, -16, 20

20. Norwich City: 23, -22, 17

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin responds to Twitter user who tried to mock him after Chelsea win

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com