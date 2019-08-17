Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday aiming to make an early statement in this season’s Premier League title race.
City triumphed 5-0 at West Ham United last weekend, but they are likely to face a much sterner test against Spurs.
The North London side battled back from a goal down to seal a 3-1 victory at home to Aston Villa and will be eager to follow up at the Etihad Stadium.
City beat Spurs 1-0 home and away last season on their way to retaining the Premier League title.
Spurs faded during the second half of the 2018/19 campaign to finish in fourth place behind Liverpool and Chelsea.
Meetings between the two sides generally produce goals, with the last 0-0 stalemate coming back in August 2010.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
The line-up to kick-off our home campaign!
XI | Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne (C), Sterling, Bernardo, Aguero
Subs | Bravo, Jesus, Silva, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Cancelo, Foden


— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 17, 2019
#THFC: Lloris (C), Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Eriksen, Lamela, Kane.

— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 17, 2019