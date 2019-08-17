Blog Competitions English Premier League Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur confirmed starting line-ups

17 August, 2019 English Premier League, Manchester City, Tottenham

Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday aiming to make an early statement in this season’s Premier League title race.

City triumphed 5-0 at West Ham United last weekend, but they are likely to face a much sterner test against Spurs.

The North London side battled back from a goal down to seal a 3-1 victory at home to Aston Villa and will be eager to follow up at the Etihad Stadium.

City beat Spurs 1-0 home and away last season on their way to retaining the Premier League title.

Spurs faded during the second half of the 2018/19 campaign to finish in fourth place behind Liverpool and Chelsea.

Meetings between the two sides generally produce goals, with the last 0-0 stalemate coming back in August 2010.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

