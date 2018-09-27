Manchester City target Rakitic who is ‘not happy’ with Barcelona’s president Bartomeu

According to Don Balon, Manchester City are keen on signing Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, with the experienced playmaker ‘not happy’ after a fallout with president Josep Maria Bartomeu. City boss Pep Guardiola could capitalise on the situation by luring Rakitic away from the Camp Nou, but whether or not it’s a convincing enough proposal remains to be seen.
Rakitic joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2014 and has gone on to make 222 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating more than 50 goals. He’s won three Liga titles, four Copa Del Reys and one Champions League trophy during his time with the Catalan giants, but that could all be coming to end.
The Croatian international, who boasts 100 appearances for his country, hasn’t made any public suggestion of wanting to leave Barcelona, but he certainly isn’t happy with the club president. Rakitic was hoping his loyalty would be rewarded in the form of a new contract after Neymar tried to lure him to Paris Saint-Germain, but Bartomeu has since kept him waiting.
Rakitic’s current deal doesn’t expire until 2021, but his last extension was 18 months ago. He’s been a key player for Barca ever since his 2014-arrival, but the lack of activity made by the club could see him consider his future.
