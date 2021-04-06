Manchester City star Sergio Aguero tempted by summer move to Chelsea

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero would be tempted to make a summer move to Premier League rivals Chelsea, a report from Standard Sport claims.

The Argentine has netted a staggering 257 goals during his decade-long stay with City, but it has been confirmed that he will leave them when his contract expires this season.

The 32-year-old has been regularly linked with a switch to Barcelona, but it is reported that he may have a preference to stay in the Premier League next term.

Aguero is reportedly keen on getting higher up in the league’s all-time scoring charts, and it is claimed that he may be tempted to join the Blues.

The west London giants are determined to improve their attack with last year’s signings in Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz yet to impress consistently.

Sportslens view:

Aguero has netted 181 times in the English top-flight, still 79 behind the all-time scoring record held by former Newcastle United star Alan Shearer.

He is currently fourth in the standings but has a realistic chance of beating second-placed Wayne Rooney, who has 208 goals to his name.

The present season has been a frustrating one for him due to injuries, coronavirus and competition for places, and he has featured only 15 times, scoring three goals.

However, the Argentine’s quality is well known, and the 32-year-old will most likely find his scoring rhythm if he is offered a regular run of games.

Despite his close loyalty to City, Aguero may want to prove that he can still cut it in the Premier League, and a move to the Blues could be ideal.

Tuchel’s side have chopped and changed their forward options over the course of the season, with no player netting more than six league goals.

Werner, Havertz, Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud have all led the line, but none have managed to make the starting spot their own.

There is the talk that the Blues could target Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland, but he could cost a staggering €180 million while there is competition from City, Barcelona and others.

Aguero, meanwhile, would be available on a free transfer and would prove a top-class signing for the next two to three years, provided he can stay fit.

The former Atletico Madrid man has tormented the Blues backline over the years, and some of the club’s supporters would undoubtedly welcome the prospect of signing him.

He will reportedly command wages of over £250,000-a-week, and that should be within the range of the Blues. Aguero has no desire to join City’s fierce rivals Manchester United.

