Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne was surprised to emerge as MOTM after F.A Community Shield

Manchester City narrowly pipped Liverpool to the F.A Community Shield on Sunday, with spot-kicks deciding the winners after a 1-1 draw at the end of 90 minutes.
Raheem Sterling and Joel Matip scored for both sides during regulation time, but both teams had clear-cut chances to win the game and Pep Guardiola’s side were only luckier, not better.
Jurgen Klopp’s side dominated proceedings in the second-half, registering 13 shots – from which they equalized – while City registered just one.
Belgian midfielder Kevin de Bruyne was awarded man of the match after the game, and he was surprised by the decision.
According to HLN, he said after he was presented with it: “I don’t know why I got this”.
Kevin De Bruyne agrees. He was surprised by it too. “I don’t know why I got this”, pointing at the trophy. #mcfc #lfc https://t.co/lBC9RACDCm
— Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) August 6, 2019
De Bruyne was withdrawn after 89 minutes for Phil Foden and while he did have a good game, he was far from being the best player on that pitch.
While the MOTM award understandably went to a City player, Claudio Bravo would have been a worthier recipient as opposed to the Belgian.
The Chilean was on hand to make crucial saves and was in fine form considering the fact that the last time he played was in the Community Shield in August 2018.
Kyle Walker’s late goal-line clearance was also good enough to earn him the MOTM, but he missed out on it to KDB.