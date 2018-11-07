Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester City will hope to move closer qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.
City currently lead Group F with six points, one ahead of of Lyon with Hoffenheim and Shakhtar locked together on two points.
David Silva, Aymeric Laporte and Bernardo Silva got the goals as City ran out 3-0 winners in the reverse fixture.
City have won two of the three past meetings between these two sides – all of which have come during the last two seasons.
Pep Guardiola’s side have scored 13 times in their last three home matches and are strongly fancied to pick up three points at the Etihad Stadium.
City are priced at 1/8 to win the game, with Shakhtar available at 22/1 and the draw on offer at 17/2.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Here’s how we line-up against Shakhtar tonight… 🙌
City XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Silva (C), Mahrez, Bernardo, Sterling, Jesus
Subs | Muric, Danilo, Gundogan, Aguero, Delph, Sane, Otamendi#cityvfcsd #mancity pic.twitter.com/sQBfRK7cVo
— Manchester City (@ManCity) 7 November 2018
#SHA XI to face #MCFC: Pyatov, Matviyenko, Kryvtsov, Rakitskiy, Ismaily, Stepanenko, Maycon, Bolbat, Kovalenko, Taison, Moraes
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 7, 2018