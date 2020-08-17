Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne sends message to David Silva

Alani Adefunmiloye
David Silva played his last game for Manchester City on Saturday night, and the midfielder will feel gutted after missing out on the chance to win the Champions League with the Etihad Stadium outfit.

The Spaniard joined City from Valencia in the summer of 2010, and he ended up making over 430 appearances across all competitions, scoring 77 goals and assisting 140 others.


Silva helped the side to four Premier League titles, three F.A Cups and four League Cups, and to say that he will be hugely missed will be an understatement.

City star Kevin De Bruyne is sad to see the legendary midfielder leave, and he has reacted thus on Twitter:

Manager Pep Guardiola will hope that Phil Foden can step up and play an important role going forward following Silva’s departure, and it will be interesting to see how the English youngster fares.

Man City are planning to honour Silva with a statue which will be unveiled at the Etihad Stadium next year, and he definitely deserves it and much more.

He will also have a training pitch named after him with a mosaic alongside it at the club’s City Football Academy complex.