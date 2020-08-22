Manchester City making an attempt to sign Thiago Alcantara

Manchester City are making an attempt to sign Thiago Alcantara despite the fact that Liverpool have the advantage in the midfielder’s pursuit, SoccerLink claims.

David Silva recently parted ways with the Cityzens at the expiry of his contract and the club are said to be eyeing a suitable replacement for the Spaniard.





Phil Foden has previously been touted as the successor to Silva after his exit, but the Cityzens are still on the look out for an experienced midfielder to add to their squad.

It is now reported that Alcantara has emerged as a potential target for Guardiola, but Jurgen Klopp’s side still have a considerable lead in the race to sign the 29-year-old.

Meanwhile, Guardiola is also said to be planning a raid on his former club for David Alaba and Kingsley Coman, and the 49-year-old is said to have made contact with the duo.

Alaba has less than 11 months remaining on his contract with Bayern and so far, he has not agreed to put pen-to-paper on a new-and-improved deal with the German champions.

Bayern are likely to cash in on any player, who has entered the final year of his contract and Alaba could head through the exit door alongside Alcantara and Jerome Boateng.

Elsewhere, the arrival of Leroy Sane from the Cityzens is likely to drop Coman down the selection order at Bayern and he could struggle for regular starts next term.

It remains to be seen whether the Cityzens can tempt Bayern into the Frenchman’s sale after previously failing to land him in a swap deal for Sane last month.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com