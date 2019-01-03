Manchester City vs Liverpool confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester City host Liverpool on Thursday aiming to close the gap on Jurgen Klopp’s unbeaten side.
City head into the game seven points behind the Reds and anything less than a victory would be a major blow to their hopes of retaining the title.
Pep Guardiola’s side defeated Liverpool 5-0 in the corresponding fixture last season, but they haven’t beaten them since then.
Liverpool won the return league game 4-3 and also triumphed in two Champions League meetings later in the campaign.
This season’s first meeting between the two sides ended in a 0-0 draw after Riyad Mahrez missed a late penalty at Anfield.
City are favourites to win this evening’s game, but Liverpool will be eager to retain their unbeaten league record.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
City XI | Ederson, Danilo, Stones, Kompany (C), Laporte, Fernandinho, Silva, Sane, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero
Subs | Muric, Walker, Gündogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Otamendi, Jesus
