Manchester City vs Liverpool injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Manchester City and Liverpool go head-to-head in the Community Shield on Sunday as the 2019/20 season officially gets underway.
Both sides head into the game eager to make a statement before the big kick-off in the Premier League next weekend.
City deservedly overhauled Liverpool in last season’s title race, battling back from a 10-point deficit to claim the trophy for a second successive season.
The Reds ended their campaign by winning the Champions League, but their failure to secure a first Premier League title will undoubtedly have frustrated their fans.
City will be without Fernandinho for the game, with manager Pep Guardiola confirming that the midfielder won’t feature after representing Brazil at the Copa America this summer.
Liverpool have been unimpressive during pre-season, losing against Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Napoli and they are expected field a strong side at Wembley as they bid to find some form.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Man City: Bravo, Walker, Stones, Garcia, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva, Bernardo, Sterling, Sane.
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Origi, Firmino.