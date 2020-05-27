Manchester City identify Leon Bailey as potential Leroy Sane replacement

Manchester City will target the signing of Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen, suppose Leroy Sane heads through the exit door this summer, The Mail reports.

Sane was fancied to leave the club for Bayern Munich last summer but a serious knee injury suffered during the Community Shield game meant that a deal failed to materialise.

The German champions are still said to be keen on signing the attacker and there is a good possibility of that happening at the end of the season.

According to The Mail, Sane could be sold by the Cityzens in the next transfer window, amid his reluctance to extend his contract which expires in 13 months’ time.

It is added that Bailey has been earmarked a suitable candidate to replace the Germany international and he could be available for a fee of around £40m.

Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in the Jamaican but the Cityzens are said to be in a better financial position to meet the price tag for the attacker.

Bailey is comfortable playing in both wide attacking positions but he has predominantly featured on the left side of the attack for Leverkusen.

He has netted seven goals from 25 outings this term and that is a reasonable return for him, considering he has made most of his appearances off the bench.

Unlike Sane, the 22-year-old does not possess the assist-making qualities and he is more of a direct player, who prefers to take shots on goal.

Still, the former Genk youngster has the room for improvement at his age and that could be a reason behind the Cityzens’ potential interest in signing him.

